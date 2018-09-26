Two caught in Monday night raid

Brannock - Rapisardi -

Two people are in custody after a drug raid Monday evening in the Flat Rock community.

Chase Banks Brannock, 19, and Hannah Grace Rapisardi, age 20, both of 126 N.E. Pine Street, Mount Airy, were each placed under a $20,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance psilocybin mushroom;

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver hash oil (Dab);

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs stated that his detectives worked with the Mount Airy Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to earn a search warrant for a residence on the corner East Pine Street and NE Pine Street which led to the arrests.

“Tactical officers served the warrant,” said Combs. “Subsequent to the search detectives seized 163 grams of marijuana with a street value of $1,015, 11 grams of butane hash oil (A.K.A Dab) with a street value of $1,100, 5 grams of psilocybin hallucinogenic mushroom with a street value of $50, large quantity of drug paraphernalia and $2,689 in U.S. currency.”

Dab is a product made by using butane (a highly flammable gas used in camping fuel canisters and cigarette lighters) to extract the concentrated cannabis oil from plants — which can be a dangerous process because of the combustible gas used. The nickname comes from the fact that instead of a marijuana user’s typical amount of marijuana being consumed, only a tiny dab is necessary.

According to the court docket, Brannock, a 2017 graduate of North Surry, has a Dec. 21 court date for charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), driving with no insurance, having a fictitious or altered registration/plate, and having no valid registration.

Rapisardi, a 2016 North Surry graduate, made the arrest reports in 2014 when the high school junior was cited on a charge of larceny on Oct. 24 after an incident at Poppy’s Boutique on Moore Avenue.

Brannock Rapisardi

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

