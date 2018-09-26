Annual farm frolic set for Oct. 20

PINNACLE – The 27th Annual Cornshucking Frolic at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is coming up soon, with what organizers are saying will be plenty of toe-tappin’, old-time fun.

Music, food, children’s games and crafts will make for a fun-filled day on Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The heritage demonstrations and activities will capture daily life on a farm in the 1900s. The Hauser family lived at Horne Creek and used such skills as spinning, quilting, cornshuck doll making, basket weaving, and cornshucking — all of which will be demonstrated at the festival. Blacksmithing, tobacco curing, crosscut sawing and plowing will be reviewed. Apple butter and sorghum syrup demonstrations, fried pie demonstrations and a grist mill demonstration are in store.

All day, tunes from local groups will play, among them Jonathan Bledsoe, CandleFirth, Mountain Park Old Time Band, Zephyr Lightning Bolts, Travis Frye & Blue Mountain and the Women’s Quartet from First Baptist Church of Clemmons.

Down home food to be sold will include pinto beans and cornbread, ham biscuits, chicken stew, barbecue, fried pies and ice cream.

Heirloom apples and apple trees from the site’s heritage orchard also will be sold.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 children ages six to 12, and free for ages five and under. Some craft activities also will have a small fee. Proceeds will benefit the historic site.

No pets, other than service animals, will be allowed. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. The program will be canceled in the event of heavy rain.

For information call 336-325-2298. Horne Creek is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Rd. Take the Pinnacle exit off U.S. highway 52 and follow the black and gold state historic sites signs. It is within the Division of State Historic Sites, part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.