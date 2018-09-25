Assault victim still critical shape

John Cate | The News Elyssa Jones, left, a recent East Surry graduate, plays soccer against Surry Central. She is still in a Winston-Salem hospital after being struck by a vehicle last week. - John Cate | The News Rawley -

DOBSON — The family of a local teen who was run down and critically injured by a man after an argument has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for what they believe will be lifelong medical treatments.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was releasing few new details in the case, nearly a week after the incident sent the 18-year-old to the hospital.

Last Wednesday, the sheriff’s office arrested a 22-year-old man for felony hit and run, causing serious injury, after a female was allegedly struck by a vehicle in a rural area between Pinnacle and Shoals.

While medical personnel cannot give out information on a patient’s case, the word from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is that the victim, Elyssa Kierstin Jones, is still in critical, unstable condition.

Her father, Michael Rosenhauer, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical bills. On the page he stated that Elyssa, a recent East Surry graduate, suffered a severe brain injury and facial and rib fractures.

“Half her skull was removed and everyday she continues the fight of her life,” Rosenhauer wrote on the page at https://www.gofundme.com/65hpb48. “Although everyday she makes progress, the severe brain injury will impact her life from this point forward. Months to years of physical therapy resulting in astronomical financial commitments.”

John Shelton, emergency services director, said last week that a 911 call came in at 6:26 a.m.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs later said the original intent of the call was to inform authorities of a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Grassy Creek Road.

“As officers were responding, the caller stated a female subject was hit by a vehicle,” stated a press release from the department.

“During the course of investigation, detectives obtained probable cause to issue warrants on Julian Rawley II, age 22, of 313 Mountain View Drive, Mount Airy,” said Combs.

Reportedly, Rawley received a $25,000 secured bond.

However, if Jones’ condition were to take a turn for the worse, a source close to the case said that the county could add a murder count to the hit-and-run charge.

Elyssa Jones, left, a recent East Surry graduate, plays soccer against Surry Central. She is still in a Winston-Salem hospital after being struck by a vehicle last week. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0412-1.jpg Elyssa Jones, left, a recent East Surry graduate, plays soccer against Surry Central. She is still in a Winston-Salem hospital after being struck by a vehicle last week. John Cate | The News Rawley https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Julian-Rawley.jpg Rawley John Cate | The News

Sheriff awaits autopsy in murder case

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.