Body of murder victim ID’d

LOWGAP — Authorities have released the identity of a woman whose body was found in a Lowgap barn, a discovery that led to murder charges against a local father and son.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the victim as Jennifer Carol Bright, 59, of Lonely Hearts Trail, Mount Airy.

The office also said that Jimmie Calvin Anderson, age 71, and Jimmie Andrew Anderson, age 30, both of 160 Timber Lane, Lowgap, had been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

According to an obituary provided by the family, Bright was born in Suffern, New York, and was engaged to Larry Sexton of Mount Airy.

On Tuesday, Elaine Gibson, of Winston-Salem, called The Mount Airy News about Bright. Gibson said she and Bright were friends, and the last time she heard from her friend was on the Saturday before all of this happened so she was worried.

Gibson said she had never heard of either the father or son in this case. She noted that Bright had undergone treatment recently for breast cancer and was out of work. She said her friend was living near Brintle’s Truck Stop.

The property where her body was found is just on the west side of a stand of trees from Cedar Ridge Elementary School on Flippin Road.

Surry County Sheriff’s Office detectives reached out to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for help in the inquiry.

“Our detectives and N.C. SBI agents have worked together tirelessly to collect evidence in order to establish the probable cause for the charges in this case,” Combs added.

On Tuesday the sheriff’s office said that it was still awaiting the results of an autopsy at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed any details in the case, nor how it knew to search the barn on the Andersons’ property.

