Dobson station now on FM

Nearly 20 years after it began, and through a number of transitions, a local radio station has now gone live on FM radio.

Calling itself “the gospel voice of the foothills,” Dobson’s Gospel Broadcasting Inc. is now available to listeners at 95.9 on the FM dial.

The broadcaster, which owns 1560 WYZD-AM in Dobson and 1060 WCOK-AM in Sparta, has officially thrown the switch on the FM translator. This allows for a 24-hour-a-day broadcast of WYZD programming, that has traditionally only been permitted to be on the air from sunrise to sunset on AM radio.

WYZD’s programming consists of gospel music, local preaching, and nationally-syndicated preaching. Founded by Ricky Cothren with 700 dollars in a coffee can, since 1999 Gospel Broadcasting has grown to include two AM radio stations, two internet live streams, two cable channel broadcasts, and now an FM radio broadcast.

“The ministry has been extremely blessed,” Cothren said. “We bought WYZD in June 2002 as a 1,000-watt station.” Dobson’s AM radio station has grown to operate at a top power of 4,200-watts, greatly increasing coverage, and now includes a clear FM broadcast.

“Our main goals are to see God’s work done and souls get saved,” said Cothren. “This is another big step in our ministry’s growth.”