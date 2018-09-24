Submitted photo The Mount Airy Appearance Commission recently recognized longtime city resident Tommy Barker, of 1718 Pittman Street, with the Yard of the Month award. Pictured here are are Tommy Barker along with Mount Airy Appearance Commission member Glenda Laster. -

