Albert Ayers

Albert Andrew “Ringo” Ayers, 57, of Mount Airy, completed his life’s journey Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, surrounded by his mother, daughter, and niece. Per Ringo’s request, no formal services will be held. A Baltimore, Maryland, native, Ringo was born Nov. 28, 1960, to the late Roy Obie Ayers and Ann Ayers. He was a retired truck driver. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Obie Lee Ayers. Ringo is survived by his mother Ann Ayers, of the home; two children, Amanda Jo Seymour of Charlotte and Matthew Keith Seymour of Marion; life time partner Tammy Cromer; three sisters, Chris Ayers, Judy Morris and Donna Harrell; three grandchildren, Anastasia Compas, Natalya Stewart and Gabriella Stewart; and several special nieces and nephews. Online Condolences may be sent to hfs_pilot@yahoo.com Howell-Nelson Funeral Service & Cremations is serving the Ayers family.