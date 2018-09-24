Mount Airy welcomes Band of Oz

Band of Oz will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Tuesday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series.
The show is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.
