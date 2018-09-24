City schools welcome new teachers

Several of Mount Airy City Schools new teachers gather during one of what will be regular meetings throughout the school year. -

Mount Airy City Schools recently welcomed a new group of beginning teachers to the school district for the 2018-19 academic year. Before the new year began, all of the beginning teachers joined a new collaborative group that is intended to serve as a large part of their professional learning network.

“This small but mighty group of educators will work closely this year to collaborate around curriculum, best practices for quality instruction and assessment, digital teaching and learning, as well as social and emotional support of students,” the school system said in a statement about the new educators.

“This collaboration will support and enhance the ongoing professional development they receive weekly through their school-based professional learning communities; while ensuring their personal growth as a teacher.”

The beginning teacher group will meet monthly throughout the year in order to provide consistent support, opportunities to build relationships, and time with leaders in the district. The system’s teaching and learning team will also be touching base with this group of educators frequently to check-in, provide in-time training, and answer questions.

Tharrington Primary School welcomed Rochelle Fordyce, exceptional children’s teacher; Maria Segura, dual language immersion kindergarten teacher; Lynn Brown, speech pathologist; and Katie Levan, student teacher.

Jones Intermediate School is the home for new fifth grade teachers Fara Carson and Kennedy Dockery as well as Kaitlin Beane, who is teaching fourth grade.

Mount Airy Middle School welcomed Jennifer Epperson and Catrina Alexander, both working in the Career and Technical Education Department.

Mount Airy High School has hired Ashton Simmons, mathematics teacher, and Andrea Brown, career and technical teacher.

