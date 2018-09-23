Realtors hear Red Cross presentation

Submitted photo Local attorney Mark Royster addressed a recent meeting of the Surry Regional Association of Realtors. -

The Surry Regional Association of Realtors recently held its September meeting at Cross Creek Country Club, where the group heard a presentation about the need for individuals to donate blood through the American Red Cross.

Lynn Wilkes from the Red Cross spoke to the group, stressing the importance of giving blood at all times throughout the year, but particularly during a time of natural disaster, such as the recent Hurricane Florence.

The Realtors will be sponsoring a blood drive Oct. 1 at the Red Cross office and encourage local individuals to come to the event and donate.

Eric Hodges of Hodges Realty gave some tips and updated information on dealing with oil tanks.

Local attorney Mark Royster and his staff were guest speakers discussing things to be aware of when selling mobile homes and the importance of having a VIN and title.

About 50 people were in attendance at the meeting, with organization president Jennifer Sammons of Rogers Realty & Auction presided. The sponsor for the meeting was Tuttle’s Lawn Care.

The next meeting of the Board of Realtors is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Pilot Mountain.