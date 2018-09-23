White Plains selects student officers

Submitted photo Newly elected student council officers at White Plains Elementary School are, from left, Fisher Leftwich as president, Cayden McRoberts as vice president, Kenedi Blaire Rogers as secretary, and Taegan Easter as treasurer. -

Last week White Plains Elementary School students in third through fifth grade listened to 12 of their classmates students give speeches, seeking the student council offices of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.

Afterward, all of the students voted for the candidates using Google Form.

Elected were Fisher Leftwich as president, Cayden McRoberts as vice president, Kenedi Blaire Rogers as secretary, and Taegan Easter as treasurer.