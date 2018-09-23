Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Monday, Sept. 24

Andy Griffith Playhouse Backstage Tour begins at the Andy Griffith Playhouse Portico. From 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Director of Collections and Exhibitions Abigail Linville will be giving the free tours.

John Floyd: The Mouth of Mayberry appearing at the Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Andy Griffith Playhouse Backstage Tour begins at the Andy Griffith Playhouse Portico. From 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Director of Collections and Exhibitions Abigail Linville will be giving the free tours.

“Murder in Coweta County” with Producer Dick Atkins, Historic Earle Theatre, 2 p.m., $7. Based on a true story, “Murder in Coweta County” features Andy Griffith in one of his most dramatic roles, starring opposite Johnny Cash. Producer Dick Atkins will be on hand to talk about the film and answer questions.

Band of Oz performing at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Andy Griffith Playhouse Backstage Tour begins at the Andy Griffith Playhouse Portico. From 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Director of Collections and Exhibitions Abigail Linville will be giving the free tours.

“Murder in Coweta County” with Producer Dick Atkins, Historic Earle Theatre, 2 p.m., $7. Based on a true story, “Murder in Coweta County” features Andy Griffith in one of his most dramatic roles, starring opposite Johnny Cash. Producer Dick Atkins will be on hand to talk about the film and answer questions.

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard performing at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass.

Thursday, Sept. 27

The Emmett Golf Tournament at Cross Creek Country Club, 12:30 p.m., $100 fee includes greens fees, country buffet dinner, golf awards presentation, special guests, and entertainment from comedian Henry Cho.

Ronnie Schell presents: A Tribute to Jim Nabors, Historic Earle Theatre, 2 p.m., $20 orchestra/$15 balcony tickets. Schell and Nabors were friends and costars for years. Join him as he shares stories, laughs, and reminiscences of his one-of-a-kind pal.

Mayberry Days Dinner and Entertainment featuring Henry Cho, Cross Creek Country Club, 5 to 8 p.m., $50. Meet special guests at photo and autographs sessions (fees may be charged for autographed items), enjoy a country buffet dinner, and be entertained by the hilarious Henry Cho.

The Legacy Motown Revue will be on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass.

Friday, Sept. 28

Checkers Practice, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Players practicing for Saturday’s checker’s tournament.

Mayberry Days Proclamation at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 9:30 a.m. Free.

Aunt Bee’s Bake Sale, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. All proceeds from the Bake Sale are used to fund free cultural arts programs for 24 area schools. Stop by and enjoy some sweets and treats for a great cause.

Opie’s Clubhouse, Andy Griffith Playhouse Picnic Area and beside Blackmon Amphitheatre, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Face painting, entertainment, games, photo opportunities, hay bale maze, riding toys, a potato dig, cow milking, and a water table cleaning station.

Mayberry Days Whistling Championship, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 11 a.m. Free. Register at the Information Station on the lawn of the Andy Griffith Playhouse beforehand. Youth division (age 12 and younger) followed by adult division, trophies presented following competition.

Rodney Dillard & The Dillard Band with Maggie Peterson-Mancuso at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 11:30 a.m., $35 preferred/$30 orchestra. Rodney Dillard, one of the original Darling Boys from “The Andy Griffith Show,” returns for another bluegrass concert. Rodney is a member of the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and two-time Grammy nominee.

Karen Knotts: A Deputy’s Daughter, Historic Earle Theatre, 11:30 a.m., $25 orchestra/$20 balcony. Actor-comedian Karen Knotts focuses on her father’s early life and career and “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Pork Chop Sandwich Eating Contest, Snappy Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Check in with staff when you order and let them know you are entering the contest. Ages 18 and older may enter; Mary Dowell is the final authority on all contest questions.

Michael Hoover: Memories of Elvis, Historic Earle Theatre, 2:30 p.m., $25 orchestra/$20 balcony. Michael Hoover returns with another performance of the music of Elvis Presley.

Mayberry Days Pie Eating Contest, Opie’s Clubhouse (beside Andy Griffith Playhouse), 2:30 p.m., Free. Register at Information Station beforehand. The contest features Aunt Bee’s Crustless Cream Pies, 2 heats with 3 winners in each heat. Prizes and trophies presented immediately following.

Mayberry Minutemen Youth Trivia Competition, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 3:30-4:30 p.m., $2. Register at Information Station beforehand. Trophies and prizes awarded.

World Championship of TAGS Trivia, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 4:30 p.m., $2. Register at Information Station beforehand. Trophies and prizes awarded.

LeRoy “Mack” McNees & Friends: Bluegrass Mayberry Style, Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 4 p.m., $25.

James Gregory: Funniest Man in Americam Historic Earle Theatre, 7 p.m., $37

VW Boys: Salute to Mayberry, Historic Earle Theatre, 9:30 p.m., $10

Saturday, Sept. 29

Mr. Tucker’s Apple Peel Off Competition, Information Station (grounds of Andy Griffith Playhouse), 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $2. Peelers and apples provided (must use peeler provided), trophy presented to winner at 4:00 pm.

Mayberry Days Parade, From BB&T to The Andy Griffith Playhouse, 9 a.m.

Opie’s Clubhouse, Andy Griffith Playhouse Picnic Area and beside Blackmon Amphitheatre, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Face painting, entertainment, games, photo opportunities, hay bale maze, riding toys, a potato dig, cow milking, and a water table cleaning station.

Karen Knotts: Tied Up in Knottsm Andy Griffith Playhouse, 11:30 a.m., $25 preferred/$20 orchestra tickets. A show with everything – impressions, jokes, costume changes, stories, and a whole lot of fun!

Mayberry Idle, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 12 p.m., Free. Register at Information Station beforehand. Hosted by the Lisemby Family and tribute artists, winners perform in Colonel Tim’s Talent Time Saturday night.

Chester Jones Checkers Competition, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 12-1:30 p.m., Free. Register at Information Station beforehand. Tournament is a round robin and trophy winner is the one who wins the most games. Trophy presented at the end of the tournament.

Goober Says “Hay” Bale Toss Championship. Across the street from Andy Griffith Playhouse, 1-2 p.m., Free. Tossing permitted only between 1 and 2 p.m., winner is the one who tosses the hay bale the farthest, trophy presented at 2 p.m.

Mayberry Days Corn Hole Championship. Across the street from Andy Griffith Playhouse, 1 p.m., Free. Single elimination tournament, winning team will be presented trophies at the end of the competition.

Professor Brower’s Lecture featuring Keith Thibodeaux, Dennis Rush, and Clint Howard. Historic Earle Theatre, 2 p.m., $15 orchestra/$10 balcony

Collin Raye in Concert, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 2:30 p.m., $35 preferred/$25 orchestra tickets.

Colonel Tim’s Talent Time, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 7 p.m., $25. A variety show like no other with Special Guests, local and national entertainers, and Tribute Artists.

Malpass Brothers, Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30 preferred/$25 orchestra/$20 balcony.