Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Sydney Brooke Leftwich, 25, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts shoplifting and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremiah Lamont Brown, 28, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts felony breaking & entering, larceny, injury to property and possess stolen goods.

• Yany Bombarle Herrera, 44, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess firearm by felon, seven counts obtain property false pretense and larceny.

• Tiffany Nichole Burkhart McDonald, 30, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 336-786-4000.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Richard Landon Collins, 38, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Phillip John Butner, 29, white male, wanted for identity theft, financial card fraud and possession of stolen property.

• Juan P. Deandaorduna, 38, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Shaquedra L. Davis, 39, black female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.