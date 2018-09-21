Five arrested after drug raid

Turney - Davis - Holt - Bledsoe - - Castevens - -

Five area residents were recently arrested and charged with a variety of drug-related offenses.

Charged in the case are Tabatha Sumner Castevens, 40, and Angela Marie Turney, 35, both of 2876 Perch Road, Pinnacle; Misty Largen Bledsoe, 40, of 126 Moonlight Lane, Dobson; Kevin Michael Holt, 33, of 488 Quaker Church Road, Pilot Mountain; and Jimmy Lynn Davis, 48, of 9265 Weigh Station Road, Rural Hall.

Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs said the arrests were the result of a joint operation between four law enforcement agencies — the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The probe led to a house at 2876 Perch Road in Pinnacle being raided Sept. 14, though the sheriff’s office did not release the arrests until Sept. 21.

“After tactical officers secured the residence, narcotics detectives seized a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, Alprazolam pills, two handguns and various items of drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff said.

The charges against the five are:

– Castevens, who was placed under a $65,000 secured bond for the charges of:

• one count felony possession of methamphetamine

• one count felony maintaining a drug dwelling

• one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia

• six outstanding orders for arrests for failure to appear

– Bledsoe who was placed under a $20,000 unsecured bond after being charged with:

• one felony count of possession of methamphetamine

• one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

• one felony count of maintaining a drug vehicle

• one misdemeanor count of simple possession of Schedule VI Alprazolam

• two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

– Holt, who was placed under a $10,000 secured bond after being charged with one count outstanding fugitive from justice warrant from Virginia for felony probation violation;

– Davis, who was placed under a $2,500 secured bond after being charged with:

• one count of felony possession of methamphetamine

• one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia

– Turney, who was placed under a $1,000 secured bond after being charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Turney https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Angela-Turney-1.jpg Turney Davis https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Jimmy-Davis-1.jpg Davis Holt https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Kevin-Holt-1.jpg Holt Bledsoe https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Misty-Bledsoe-1.jpg Bledsoe Castevens https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Tabatha-Castevens-1.jpg Castevens