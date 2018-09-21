Library dedicates peace garden

Bill Colvard | The News A flag stands in for a yet-to-come peace pole at the dedication of a peace garden on the grounds of Mount Airy Public Library Friday. - Bill Colvard | The News Glass mosaic stepping stones and kindness rocks are the centerpiece of the library’s peace garden. More are expected to be added later. - Bill Colvard | The News Pat Gwyn and Angela Llewellyn read a series of inspiration quotations at the end of Friday’s World Peace Day dedication of a peace garden at the city’s public library. - Bill Colvard | The News Patty and Bill Pugsley pause to take in the library’s new peace garden. - -

Mount Airy Public Library celebrated World Peace Day on Friday by dedicating a peace garden on the library grounds.

The International Day of Peace, often called World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed each year on Sept. 21.

The library’s peace garden is located in the shady area adjoining the library’s parking lot, beside the steps leading down to the city’s municipal building. The new installation consists of concentric circles of glass mosaic stones around what will soon be a peace pole, with kindness rocks scattered among the stones.

The peace pole, which was donated by Samira Allen and supposed to arrive in time for the dedication ceremony, had not yet been delivered.

“Turns out everyone wants a peace pole on Peace Day,” said library assistant Angela Llewellyn at the beginning of the ceremony. “And in the spirit of Peace Day, I let it go. We’re not worrying about that today.”

The four-sided pole, when it arrives, will read on one side, “May peace prevail on earth.” These words are common to all peace poles, printed in the language of the place where the pole is planted. A second side will have human footprints symbolizing humankind, leaves representing nature on a third side, and pawprints on the fourth side to represent animals.

All of humanity and nature are represented, according to Llewellyn.

In addition to thanking Allen for the gift of the peace pole, Llewellyn thanked Michella Huff and the city’s landscaping crew and Brack Llewellyn and Sean Wiid for help with construction.

She acknowledged Jessica Llewellyn and Vincent’s Legacy, who gave the kindness rocks in the garden installation. According to Llewellyn. Vincent’s Legacy has placed kindness rocks at four local schools, and now the library is added to the list of places where the rocks are on public view.

Llewellyn gave special thanks to the teens who had constructed the mosaic stones as art projects earlier in the summer, adding that in the future more can be added to the peace garden.

Design inspiration for the garden came from a 1987 trip by Llewellyn and her husband Brack Llewellyn to New York’s Central Park and the Strawberry Fields memorial with its “Imagine” mosaic. During the ceremony, Llewellyn led the assembled group in a rendition of John Lennon’s peace anthem, “Imagine.”

“Today is a day to remember peace,” said Llewellyn. “Peace begins inside each one of us. Until we are at peace with ourselves, we can’t share it with others.”

The program ended with the reading of a series of inspirational quotations by branch librarian Pat Gwyn and Llewellyn.

The reading of Anne Frank’s observation, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world,” left a few eyes moist as the crowd dispersed.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

