Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Michael Adam Nelson, 22, of Sweetwood Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court Sept. 4 on three counts and Sept. 6 for two counts. He was given a $15,500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

He faces three felony charges: breaking and entering, larceny and receiving stolen goods.

Two days later he is back in court to face charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt, having an expired registration/plate, and no car inspection.

• Ricky Mitchell Sheets, 32, of Arlington Heights Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court Aug. 7 on a charge of failure to pay court costs and drunk and disruptive. He was given a $285 cash bond and a Sept. 19 court date.

He also faces a Nov. 7 date for charges of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, drunk and disruptive, second-degree trespassing, resisting an officer.

• Michael Odell Joyce, 19, of Gravitte Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court Sept. 5 on a charge of resisting an officer. He was given a $600 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

• Krista Mercedes Eustace, 21, of Angela Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 13 for a charge of nonsupport of a child, dated Aug. 7. She was given a $390 cash bond and a Sept. 26 cash bond.

• Barbara Ann Crawford, 37, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 13 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court June 20 on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 12 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Tania Guadalupe Govea, 21, of Daphnes Way, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 13 on a charge of failure to return rental property. The complainant is Laverna Penn, West Pine Street, Mount Airy. Govea was given an Oct. 10 court date.

• Marlayna Luanne East, 27, of Tarheel Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 13 on one count of using electronic mail to harass, dated Sept. 6. She was given an Oct. 4 court date.

• Robert Dale Whitt Jr. 36, of Cameron Lane, Mount Airy, was served Sept. 15 with charges of nonpayment of alimony/child support, dated Aug. 29. No bond amount or court date was listed.

• William Cleve Key, 61, of Wilkes Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Sept. 15 on a charge of misdemeanor assault, dated the day before. The complainant is Donna Hunt Eilf, of the same address. He was given an Oct. 16 court date.

• Leslie Michelle Atkins, 38, of Charlie Miller Road, Dobson, was charged Sept. 17 with failure to pay court costs/fines, dated Aug. 7. She was given a $460 cash bond and a Sept. 19 court date, along with an additional charge of larceny.

On Nov. 27 she faces charges of driving with no insurance, having an altered/fictitious title/registration, driving with no registration, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Laura Carter, 46, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 17 for a charge of misdemeanor assault, dated that same day. The complainant is Shaqwasia Scales of the same address. Carter was given an Oct. 26 court date.

• Cody Jackson Epperson, 22, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Sept. 17 for felony fugitive from justice for the Mount Airy Police Department. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 30 court date.

• Shawna Denise Horton, 26, of Byerly Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 18 forcharges of felony obtaining money by false pretense and misdemeanor possessing/concealing stolen property, both dated the same day. She was released on a written promise to appear in court on Nov. 7.

