Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Austin Christopher Kilen, 29, of Richardson Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Sept. 17 for failure to appear in court on three counts from Aug. 28 and one count from Aug. 13. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 1 court date.

The charges were felony probation violation, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and felony possession of MDPV (bath salts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica Renee Williams, 34, of Dusty Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court May 18 on a misdemeanor charge of cyberstalking. She was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 19 court date.

• Michael Brandon Phillips, 39, of Morgan Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court Aug. 8 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $300 secured bond and an Oct. 16 court date.

• Kailey Nicole Taylor, 27, of Campbell Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court Aug. 3 and 7 as well as contempt of court/perjury, dated Aug. 20. She was given an $11,100 secured bond and an Oct. 16 court date in Danbury for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of meth.

She also has a court date Sept. 21 in Dobson for one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On Oct. 15 the charge is driving while license revoked.

• John Michael Kennedy, 38, of River Road, Dobson, was served warrants Sept. 10 for felony counts of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, dated Sept. 6 in Yadkin County. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date in Yadkinville.

• Stephen Franklin Davis, 25, of Brown Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court July 23 on a charge of larceny in Davidson County. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date in Lexington.

• Walter Lopez Jodinez, 22, of College Place Avenue, Dobson, was served a warrant Sept. 10 for felony serious injury by motor vehicle, dated Sept. 7. He was given a $40,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.

• Timothy Scott Brown, 27, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 11 for failure to appear in Guilford County court Aug. 6 on a charge of driving while license revoked. While in custody he was also served with warrants for five other traffic-related citations, which weren’t specified. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date in High Point.

• Justin Ray Lawson, 22, of Athey Simmons Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 11 for violating the noise ordinance. He was given an Oct. 13 court date.

• Terry Ray Atkins, 41, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court June 4 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 8 court date.

• Samantha Nicole Senter, 25, Hooks Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court Sept. 10 on a charge of probation violation. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 10 court date.

• Jackie Lee Paz Santiago, 50, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest Sept. 12 for failure to appear in court Sept. 4 on seven misdemeanor charges and three felony charges. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 17 court date.

The felony charges are possession of meth and two counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle.

The other charges are two counts of larceny, three counts of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespassing.

Santiago also has three court dates in Alleghany County and one in Iredell County in the next month.

