Mount Airy Police Reports

• A sport utility vehicle valued at $11,000 was stolen Tuesday from a Mount Airy residence, according to city police department reports. The 2011 Nissan Rogue, black in color and bearing a temporary tag, was taken from the Laurel Lane home of owner Kemp Douglas Phillips.

• Samuel Washington Edwards Jr., 41, of 176 Prison Camp Road, Dobson, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Wednesday after a traffic stop at North Main and Pine streets revealed an active warrant in Virginia against Edwards on an unspecified matter in Carroll County. He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond and was scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Wednesday.

• Property valued at $1,205 was discovered stolen Tuesday from two unlocked vehicles including a 2014 GMC Yukon and a driveway at the Laurel Creek Drive residence of Travis Scott Hall and Elizabeth Lee Hall, listed as a Trek bicycle, a Panasonic camera, sunglasses and money.

The bike was recovered, with no explanation given.

• Kermit Wayne Crockett, 64, of Conway, South Carolina, was charged with multiple violations late Saturday as a result of an intoxicated driver investigation that began at Sheetz on U.S. 601. A 1995 Jeep Wrangler operated by Crockett left the store headed south and was stopped at the on-ramp of Interstate 74 for an expired North Carolina tag.

Crockett was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; driving while impaired; possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area; and displaying an expired registration plate. Crockett was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Nov. 26.

• Jerwin Kai Dobson, 27, of Winston-Salem, was charged with breaking and entering last Friday after police investigated an illegal entry at an unspecified location. Records state that Dobson was transported to the police station and interviewed and subsequently charged after new facts were discovered. He was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 17.