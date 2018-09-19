Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Charles Edward Walker Jr., 59, of Grove Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 7 for three counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony safecracking and misdemeanor injury to property, all dated Sept. 4. He was given a $18,500 secured bond and an Oct. 11 court date.

• Dalton Garrett Tedder, 23, of Draughn Street, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 7 for failure to pay court costs/fine, dated Aug. 20; and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, dated Sept. 4. He was given a $305 cash bond and a Sept. 19 court date.

Tedder became a felon in 2013 when he was convicted of breaking and entering in Watauga County and spent three months in jail.

In 2014 he was convicted of three counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny and possession of a firearm by a felon. He spent six months in jail, plus time served before the trial.

• Daniel Wayne Hawks, 38, of Spencers Trail, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in Alleghany County court July 22 on a charge of child abuse. He was given a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 10 court date.

• Terry Chantler Mitchell, 35, of Walker Road, Elkin, was charged Sept. 10 with driving while license revoked and reckless driving. While being processed, he was also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on Sept. 7 for charges of driving while license revoked and assault on a female. He was given a $250 secured bond on the first driving charges and an Oct. 16 court date. He received a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 19 date on the other two counts.

He also has an Oct. 22 date for a third charge of driving while license revoked.

Nov. 19 he faces two more counts of driving while license revoked as well as reckless driving/wanton disregard for life, no car insurance, and no registration.

• Melissa Ann Marie Carlino, 34, of Reidsville, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of probation violation and failure to appear in court Aug. 16 on a charge of driving while license revoked. She was given a $60,000 secured bond and an Oct. 10 court date, where she will face a second charge of probation violation.

She has a Sept. 24 date in Rockingham County for driving while license revoked (impaired).

On Oct. 5 in Surry County she faces driving while license revoked, no car insurance, and having a fictitious or altered registration/tag.

On Oct. 16 the charges are two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of not displaying a license plate, no car insurance, having a fictitious or altered registration/tag, having a canceled or revoked plate, and failing to surrender a revoked plate.

