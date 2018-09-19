SCC hosting Latin heritage event

Marion -

Surry Community College will celebrate Latin dance and heritage Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology at in Dobson.

Attendees will enjoy salsa and Latino dance and instruction by Joey Marion. He will also be giving a talk about the relationship between dance and culture in the Latin American culture. Participants can also purchase Spanish inspired food from the Thirsty Souls food truck (cash only). The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information on this event or how to join the Minority Male Success Initiative or Global Scholars programs, contact Kasey Martin, coordinator of Student and Community Engagement, at martinkr@surry.edu or 336-386-3468.