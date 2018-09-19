Mount Airy welcomes Phatt City

Phatt City will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series. The show is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. -

The show is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.