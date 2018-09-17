Police reports

• A suspicious-vehicle investigation has led to a Pilot Mountain man being jailed under a $20,000 secured bond on multiple charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Paul Eugene Arthur II, 39, of 1040 Whispering Oak Drive, was encountered by city officers at the Four Brothers convenience store in Holly Springs early last Tuesday and arrested as a fugitive from justice.

No details were listed regarding the fugitive matter, which typically relates to someone being wanted in another jurisdiction who is located here. Arthur also was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 8.

• A Wednesday traffic stop in the area of South Renfro and Hamburg streets involving Maria Laticia Gonzalez, 23, of 144 Strawberry Lane, led to the discovery of an outstanding criminal summons against her for a charge of assault and battery. It had been filed in December 2016 in Union County with Guadalupe Montier Mendez of Monroe listed as the complainant. Gonzalez is to be in District Court in that jurisdiction on Nov. 14.

• A break-in was discovered on Sept. 8 at a residence on Leonard Road, which involved the theft of property valued at $530, including miscellaneous lighting equipment and rolls of wire, 20 PlayStation 3 and Xbox video games and a Nike suitcase containing various items. The incident also caused $50 in damage to a glass pane of a storm door. Entry was gained through a basement window, with the victims of the crime listed as Michael Ronald Thompson of Riverside Drive and Willie Brown of Fort Washington, Maryland.

• Christy Leighann Jessup, 31, of 157 Edward Drive, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Sept. 8 after being told to leave a residence on West Wilson Street. Jessup was ordered held in the Surry County Jail until sober and slated for an Oct. 2 appearance in District Court.

• Javeno Najahwann Holland, 24, of 2157 Riverside Drive, was jailed under a $53,000 secured bond on Sept. 7 after a traffic stop revealed that he was wanted on five orders for arrest for alleged probation violations which had been issued in Guilford County on May 18.

Holland also was charged with misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, speeding and driving while license revoked. He is to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 17.

• Tammy Bruner Wall, 50, of 1142 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing on Sept. 7 after an incident at Walmart, where she was detained by store loss-prevention personnel while allegedly trying to leave with multiple stolen items. Wall also was found to be on Walmart’s banned list, resulting in the trespassing violation. Her court date is Oct. 8.