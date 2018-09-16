Garden Spot of Month chosen

From left are Jerry and Angel Morton and Mount Airy Appearance Commission member Julie Perkins. The Morton’s were recently awarded the commission’s Garden Spot of the Month Award. -

Jerry and Angel Morton were recently presented the Garden Spot of the Month award by the Mount Airy Appearance Commission.

“The Morton’s are located on Pittman Street just across from Bannertown Baptist Church,” the commission said in announcing the award, stating they were chosen “for the beautiful plants and flowers in their yard.”

“Gardening is a hobby for them both but Angel will say that Jerry is the one with the green thumb,” the organization said. “They enjoy planting a variety of annuals in the spring to add color and to highlight the perennials that they nurture throughout the year. They particularly love to find unique plants to see how they blend with the others in their garden. This year they planted an Elephant Ear and to their surprise, it has flourished beyond their expectations.“