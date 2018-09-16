Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Mount Airy Photography Club, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 7 p.m. Join Kenny Hooker and Hobart Jones as they explore topics of interest in digital photography. All experience levels are welcome. For inclusion on the email list, send email address to somersetva@aol.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Free Monthly Movie: Ferdinand (PG). Historic Earle Theatre, 4 p.m. After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Brews and Brushes, Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market Street, 6:30 p.m., $30. Join Madeline Chitty for another masterpiece. This time it’s a rustic barn (visit the website to take a look). Step-by-step instruction and all materials provided. Come early and enjoy beverages and food available for purchase.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Phatt City in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 pm, $15 admission charge, or a Surry Arts Council annual pass.

Movies this week:

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (R) Sunday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. The drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the United States border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro).

June Bride (not rated), Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. Starring Betty Lynn as Barbara “Boo” Brinker, “June Bride” is a witty, heartening movie from Hollywood’s golden age. A magazine’s staff, including bickering ex-lovers Linda and Carey, cover an Indiana wedding, which goes slightly wrong…

On-going programs

Surry Arts Council Dance Program, ages 2 and old: Beginning dance, ballet, tap, jazz/hip hop, lyrical, and adult styles instructed by Shelby Coleman, Director of Artistic and Educational Programs.

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Beginning Acting, ages 6 and older. Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. Learn how to take your energy and turn it into a performance. Led by Shelby Coleman, director of Artistic and Educational Programs.

Kids Art, ages 4-8, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery. From finger painting to portraiture – come and learn about shape, composition, color, and much more. Led by Madi Chitty, Artistic and Visual Arts director.

Clogging, Tuesdays, 5-8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Join award-winning clogging instructor Samantha Cintron-Wilhelmi for classes in both traditional and contemporary clogging. For additional information, visit www.rhythmicexpressionsclogging.com.

Watercolor Painting, Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery. This class will help you learn how to manipulate watercolor paint and create works using easy techniques. For all skill levels, all materials provided, led by Madi Chitty.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by artistic directors.

Youth One Acts, ages 10 and older, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. This class will help you with acting skills, memorization and stage presence – participants will learn short scenes to perform at the end of the month. Led by Shelby Coleman, director of Artistic and Educational Programs.

Advanced Kids Art, ages 9-12, Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery. Explore different types of painting techniques in a relaxed, fun atmosphere. All skill levels welcome, all materials provided, led by Madi Chitty.

Acrylic Painting, ages 12 and older, Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery. From finger painting to portraiture – come explore the world of art and learn about shape, composition, color, and more. All skill levels welcome, all materials provided, led by Madi Chitty.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.