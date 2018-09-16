Rockford celebrates Grandparent’s Day

Rockford Elementary School’ s kindergarten students enjoyed “Breakfast with Grandparents” in celebration of Grandparent’s Day recently.

Grandparents were able to join the kindergarten students for breakfast in their classrooms. The students were excited to display work they had completed this school year for their grandparents to see.

Christopher Meeks and Sandra Hudson take a break from their breakfast to pose for the camera.

Enjoying Grandparent’s Day breakfast at Rockford Elementary School are, from left, Mia Faistl, Betty White, Margaret Ann and Frank Faistl.

Colin Freeman enjoys showing off some of his work to his grandparents, David and Judy Reece.

Piper Custodio and Linda Shumate enjoy a light breakfast at Rockford Elementary School on Grandparent’s Day.

Julio Pineda and Aleah Garcia pose for a picture during Grandparent’s Day at Rockford Elementary School.