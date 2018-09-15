Police reports

• A traffic stop this week in Mount Airy led to a local woman’s arrest on charges including selling or delivering a controlled substance to a minor, according to city police department reports. The traffic stop late Tuesday night on Frederick Street near Independence Boulevard stemmed from a license plate being improperly placed, arrest records state.

That encounter revealed outstanding warrants for arrest against Alicia Rae Derringer, 34, of 122 Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. In addition to selling or delivering a controlled substance to a minor under age 13, which is a felony, Derringer is accused of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 13.

• Evan Mark Gunnell, 23, of 691 W. Lebanon St., was jailed Tuesday on a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer during a follow-up on an unspecified matter at that location by police who encountered Gunnell after a brief foot pursuit. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 18 appearance in District Court.

• Michael Tuwan Landrum, 40, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was charged with second-degree trespassing and littering after police responded to a civil disturbance call at Quality Inn on Rockford Street on Sept 2. Landrum had been informed not to return to a room there by a tenant, according to police records. He was ordered to be held in the county jail until sober and then was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to be in court on Sept. 24.

• A break-in was discovered on Sept. 1 at a secured residence in the 300 block of East Wilson Street which is owned by Gini Booker Steinberg of Cumming, Georgia. No property was listed as stolen, but damage put at $100 occurred to a door.

• Harold Lee Allison, 48, of 372 Gravely St., was charged with second-degree trespassing at an Austin Drive residence on Sept. 1 after having been banned from that location. Allison’s court appearance is set for Wednesday.