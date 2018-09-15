Three charged in drug case

Jackson - Joyce - Goins -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Three Piedmont suspects have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop by the sheriff’s office this week.

“On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the Narcotics Division of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was conducting surveillance at locations in the Pilot Mountain community,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs. “That surveillance resulted in a traffic stop netting a trafficking amount of heroin and led to three people being arrested.”

Combs stated the narcotics detectives seized seven grams of heroin with a street value of $1,400, along with a small amount of cocaine and some drug paraphernalia.

• Quashaun Zcar Jackson, 41, of 227 Grand St., High Point, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking heroin. He received a $200,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

In December 2012 Jackson was convicted in Guilford County of possession with intent to sell a Schedule I drug, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle and becoming a habitual felon. He served in prison until Sept. 26 of last year.

In August 2010 he was convicted of attempted trafficking of a Schedule I drug. In 2007 he was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug and one count of possession with intent to sell a Schedule I drug.

• Jennifer Christine Joyce, 43, of 2317 Swindon Lane, Kernersville, was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin. In addition, she was charged with one count of felony possession of cocaine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joyce also was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation out of the state of Virginia. According to the Stoke County court docket, she has a Tuesday court appearance in Danbury for a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Joyce received a $195,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 31 in court.

In March 2017 she was convicted of a felony drug charge in Virginia that carried three years and nine months of probation on an “interstate compact,” so it is possible that she could be charged with violating probation.

• The third individual arrested was Brian Wayne Goins, 40, of 913 Belmont Drive, High Point. He was charged with one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle. Goins received a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Surry County court date of Oct. 31.

Jackson https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Jackson.jpg Jackson Joyce https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Joyce.jpg Joyce Goins https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Goins.jpg Goins