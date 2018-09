A number of area residents and businesses recently donated books to students at Copeland Elementary School as part of a book-reading program there. The students each were able to get a book of their own, with a “special note” inside for every one of them.

Jolean Edmond’s second grade students are all smiles with their new books.

Submitted photo

Nicole Boyette’s second graders show off their new books.

Submitted photo

Tracie Whitaker’s first graders seem happy with their new books.