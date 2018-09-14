Senior Fun Day overcomes obstacles

Bill Colvard | File photo Seen at the 2017 event, Senior Fun Day brings out the “50 and better” dancers in the county. - Bill Colvard | File photo Senior Fun Day in 2017 drew a capacity crowd to Faith Baptist Church. -

Senior Fun Day will go on, despite the obstacles thrown in its way.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to the uncertainty caused by Hurricane Florence and a desire not to jeopardize anyone’s safety, the event has been postponed until Thursday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In 2017, the event moved from Veterans Memorial Park to Faith Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, and organizers were planning to utilize the church’s facility again until an Aug. 28 fire at the church put that plan in jeopardy.

“Although the fellowship hall was untouched by the fire,” said Surry Senior Center director Jane Surratt, “my hopes of having the event there were very low.

“However, Minister Randy Edwards and his wife Sandy are graciously going to allow us to use the fellowship hall this year, in spite of the heartbreak and tragedy that they have endured with the loss of their beautiful church. I think this act in itself goes to show how Randy and Sandy are showing their support of the community at the same time the community is showing support for them. They want the seniors of our community to have a nice venue for their fun day.”

So Senior Fun Day will go on, at the planned venue 13 days later than originally expected.

As spacious as the venue is, space was a little tight in 2017 with 300 seniors present, so Surratt is hoping to have the health fair in a different part of the venue. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon. More than 20 vendors were scheduled to attend, and most have been able to accommodate the new date.

At noon, music and dancing with live music provided by the Dennis Tolbert Band will begin in the gymnasium and go until 2 p.m.

“Bob Young from 109 U-Pull-It has promised to work us into his schedule,” said Surratt. Young is a long-running feature of Senior Fun Night, and frequently conducts contests where folks do impressions of his signature TV jingle. Photo opportunities with Young will be available.

Other attractions of the day include door prizes, refreshments and contests. The grand prize is a rocking chair donated by Brannock and Hiatt Furniture. You must be present to win door prizes or grand prize.

Senior Fun Day is sponsored by: Yveddi Surry Senior Centers, Home Instead Senior Care, Mountain Valley Hospice, Mount Airy Parks and Recreation and Food Lion.

Senior Fun Day is a free event for people ages 50 and better to be held Thursday, Sept. 27. Faith Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 217 Faith Baptist Church Road is beside Franklin Elementary School. Call the Senior Center at 336-415-4225 for directions, if needed. Health fair begins at 10 a.m. Music and dancing begins at 12 p.m.

