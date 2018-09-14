Daniel Boone topic of Sunday talk

For many, Daniel Boone is the gold standard when it comes to the American frontier.

”His exploits are legendary and his name is synonymous with courage and adventure,” according to the Mount Airy Museum of Regional history.

He and his family moved to the Yadkin Valley when he was 16. There he met Rebecca Bryan who would become his wife. Boone trapped and sold furs to support his family, treated and fought with the Native populations, and was regarded as one of the most knowledgeable mountain men in his time.

In 1769 he led an excursion through the Cumberland Gap, the first of many, opening up the Kentucky territory. His son Nathan was the first white child known to be born there.

He is an indelible part of the story of America and is the subject of the History Talk series Sunday at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

Randell Jones, a Winston-Salem-based author and storyteller, has been recognized for his research excellence by the North Carolina Society of Historians, the Kentucky Historical Society, and the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.

He has researched Boone and his contributions which he’ll share in a mix of stories and history focused on the impact Boone had in his time, and how people today are still affected by those accomplishments.

The talk will begin at 2 p.m. in the third floor gallery of the museum. Admission is free. Future History Talk Dates are: Oct. 20 – German and Swiss Migration in America and the Sparger Family and Nov. 11 – Celebration of the 100th anniversary of the End Of World War I.