Missing Alleghany woman found safe in Lowgap

SPARTA — Law enforcement officers have confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe in Surry County this week.

Over the weekend, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about one of its local women being reported missing by her mother.

Sgt. Robbie Dolinger, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, told The Mount Airy News on Monday that his office was contacted Aug. 30 by the mother of Melanie Dawn Smithers, 37. Dolinger said the mother hadn’t seen Smithers in a week.

During his investigation, the sergeant found someone who reportedly dropped Smithers off at an address on Old Lowgap Road on Sept. 1.

Working with Surry County Det. Justin Stirewalt, Dolinger said they found another witness who claimed to have seen Smithers on Sept. 4 at the Circle K convenience store across from Brintle’s Truck Stop, which is near the intersection of N.C. 89 and Interstate 77.

After the story went to The Mount Airy News website Monday afternoon, someone in Lowgap spotted Smithers near the local post office, according to the sergeant. A call came in to the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office, he said, and he reached out to Surry County to see if deputies could confirm this.

He said Smithers was indeed found unharmed. No other information regarding her alleged disappearance was available.