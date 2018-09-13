Allen Boys to take Blackmon stage

The Allen Boys will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday for a show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger admitted free. -

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.