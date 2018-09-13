Cancellations and postponements

With the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence on the North Carolina coast, and the potential for severe weather across Surry County and the region, a number of planned activities for this weekend have been cancelled or postponed. We will keep this list updated with the latest information supplied to us. If you or your organization has an event you’re cancelling or postponing, please send that to editor John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

– The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s Fundraiser Harvest for History Gala, scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m., has been postponed. The event is now set to take place on Oct. 20, at Cross Creek Country Club, from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

– The September Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise In scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. There will be no make-up, with the next cruise-in still scheduled for Oct. 20.

– The Surry Sunrise Rotary’s Third Annual Flight for Kids pigeon race social, originally set for Friday, and the pigeon race, set for Saturday, have both been postponed a week. The social is now slated for Friday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at Old North State Winery, with the race set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

– The Pilot Mountain Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo and Beer Garden set for Saturday in Pilot Mountain has been postponed indefinitely, as well as the movie night planned for that evening. Both have been rescheduled for Nov. 3.

– There have been a number of changes to area high school sports schedules. The East Surry-West Stokes football game, scheduled for Friday, was played Wednesday this week. The Mount Airy-North Surry football game has been moved from Friday to Thursday night. Anyone planning to attend any athletic event over the next several days should contact the school or coach to confirm the game or match has not been moved.

