North Surry marks Spirit Week

Haley Lane and Olivia Mauldin got in the spirit of things on Monday, which was Merry day, by donning their Merry Christmas clothes. - Submitted photo
This has been spirit week for North Surry High School as it prepares for its football game with cross-town Mount Airy, which has been moved from Friday night to tonight.
As part of the week’s activities, each day has had a different theme, with students encouraged to come dressed according to that theme. North Surry shared some of the photos.
Haley Lane and Olivia Mauldin got in the spirit of things on Monday, which was Merry day, by donning their Merry Christmas clothes.
Camille Cartwright was dressed in Christmas attire Monday for Merry Day.
Twinsies Day was Tuesday, and Bailey Atkins and Hannah Moxley got in the act, wearing matching shirts and shorts.