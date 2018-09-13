North Surry marks Spirit Week

Submitted photo Haley Lane and Olivia Mauldin got in the spirit of things on Monday, which was Merry day, by donning their Merry Christmas clothes. - Submitted photo Camille Cartwright was dressed in Christmas attire Monday for Merry Day. - Submitted photo Twinsies Day was Tuesday, and Bailey Atkins and Hannah Moxley got in the act, wearing matching shirts and shorts. -

This has been spirit week for North Surry High School as it prepares for its football game with cross-town Mount Airy, which has been moved from Friday night to tonight.

As part of the week’s activities, each day has had a different theme, with students encouraged to come dressed according to that theme. North Surry shared some of the photos.