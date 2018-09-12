Dobson accident results in fatality

A single-vehicle accident in Dobson claimed one life on Wednesday and injured two others.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two occupants of the car were transported to Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director.

Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of families. The wreck, which occurred in front of 8280 Hwy. 268 in Dobson, took place around 2:30 p.m.

According to Shelton, none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Messages left for the North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who worked the accident were not immediately returned.

