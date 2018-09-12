Will Jones Band to play Friday

The Will Jones Band will be in concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday in a show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger admitted free. -

The Will Jones Band will be in concert Friday, taking the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series.

The show is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.