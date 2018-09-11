Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by SUV

A local woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while she was crossing West Lebanon Street Tuesday morning.

Sgt. J. Watson of the Mount Airy Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:30 a.m., when the woman was walking across the busy street between Veteran’s Park and Allred Mill Road.

The 74-year-old pedestrian, whose name he could not release because all of her family had not yet been notified, had made it to median area of the street, where the road widens to accommodate a center turning lane.

“She had paused in that median area,” the police sergeant said. “It appears she was standing in that area when she was struck.”

Watson said Mount Airy resident Jimmie Simmons, 85, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder when the SUV allegedly struck the woman. He said speed was not a factor in the incident, though it appears the vehicle, traveling west toward U.S. 52, may have been slightly left of center.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where she was listed in critical but stable condition late Tuesday.

The incident closed that portion of Lebanon Street to through-traffic for more than an hour. Watson said no charges have been placed in the incident, though the investigation is continuing.