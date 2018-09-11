Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Derrick Wayne France, 39, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 4 for misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, having an expired vehicle registration, and having no vehicle registration, all dated Aug. 21. He was given a $100,000 secured bond and an Oct. 2 court date.

France was given a suspended sentence and probation for conviction in July 2010 for driving while license revoked, a May 2009 conviction for possession of a Schedule II drug and a January 2008 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon.

In March 2005 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, assaulting an officer and resisting and officer; he served in jail until Feb. 14, 2007.

• Robin Lynn Helton, 36, of Woodlawn, Virginia, was served a warrant Aug. 30 in Dobson for misdemeanor assault, dated Aug. 22. The complainant is Melissa Parker of Mount Airy. Helton was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Sept. 25 court date.

• Joey Surmaner, 34, of Roaring River, was served warrants Sept. 4 for two counts of larceny, dated Aug. 21. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 25 court date.

• Kimberly Marie Allen, 37, of Goins Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 4 for contempt of court/perjury, dated April 18. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 5 court date.

• David Eugene Atkins, 31, of Pratt Road, Ararat, was served a warrant for Stokes County Sept. 4 for a charge of registered sex offender being on premises for children, dated Aug. 31. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 17 court date in Danbury.

• Annette Sturdivant Darnell, 53, listed as homeless in Elkin, was served a criminal summons Sept. 4 on a charge of misdemeanor larceny, dated June 4. She was given an Oct. 9 court date.

• John Chester Macchietto, 59, of Snowhill Drive, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 4 charging him with trespassing and disorderly conduct at a terminal, both for Mecklenburg County dated Dec. 7 and Jan. 30. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date in Charlotte.

• Adison Marie Holsclaw, 18, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest Sept. 4 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court June 19. The original charge was not listed. She was given a $350 secured bond and an Oct. 4 court date in Winston-Salem.

• James Eric Linville, 44, of Locust Lane, Mount Airy, was served with a true bill Sept. 4 for a charge of felony possession of a Schedule II drug dated July 16. He was given no bond and a court date two days later.

• Kenny Dawson, 30, unknown address, was charged Sept. 5 with vandalism in Alleghany, dated May 26. He was given a Nov. 13 court date in Sparta.

• Matthew Lee Senter, 31, of Christy Creek Way, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 5 for failure to appear in Rowan County court Aug. 29 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a court date later that day in Salisbury.

According to the court docket, Sentr has an Oct. 17 court date in Surry County for charges of possession of a counterfeit intstrument, uttering forged instruments, and obtaining property by false pretense.

• Makayla Marie Littleton, 22, of Thompson Gap Court, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Sept. 8 for failure to appear in Alleghany County court May 2 on a charge of misdemeanor assault. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date in Sparta.

By Jeff Linville

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

