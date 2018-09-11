Rockford student receives Elmore award

Submitted photo Ethan Hemmings, third from the right, was the recipient of the Carrie Elmore Award recently. Gathered for the presentation are, from left, Renee Bowman, Sue Stone, Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Dr. Travis Reeves, Ethan, Kevin Via, and Jodi Southern. - Submitted photo Ethan Hemmings, front, recently received the Carrie Elmore award. Posing for a picture at the presentation are, from left, his parents, Chad and Ginger Hemmings, Kayla Scott, Kristy Elmore, Courtney Scott Oakley, and Lee Elmore. -

Ethan Hemmings, a 9-year-old student at Rockford Elementary School, was recently named the winner of the Carrie Elmore Award.

The award, established by Courtney Scott as part of her senior project in 2011, was set up to honor her cousin, Carrie Elmore, a Surry Central Middle School student at the time. Carrie died in October 2012, at age 11, after battling Ewing Sarcoma since she was 5.

Courtney established the award to give $500 to the recipient to help grant a wish to any kindergarten-through eighth-grade Surry County School System student suffering from a chronic or terminal illness.

Ethan was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor called medulloblastoma in April 2017. He has been undergoing treatments for the condition since then.

Ethan’s wish is to go to Great Wolf Lodge in Concord, and Carrie’s family has granted that wish with the award. Courtney Scott Oakley presented Ethan with the gift recently at Rockford Elementary School in a presentation coordinated by Ashley Mills, Surry County Schools Educational Foundation Liaison.

Members of Carrie’s family joined Scott Oakley for the award presentation. They included Carrie’s mother, Kristy Elmore, brother, Lee Elmore, and cousin, Kayla Scott, who expressed how proud they are of Scott Oakley’s commitment to her cousin and for establishing the award.

“This gift helps the recipient to have a fun day without thinking of doctors and hospitals. We just want him to have a great time,” Kristy Elmore said.

Others in attendance at the award presentation were Ethan’s mother and father, Chad and Ginger Hemmings, Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, Dr. Jill Reinhardt and Kevin Via, assistant superintendents of Surry County Schools; Jodi Southern, principal and Renee Bowman, assistant principal, of Rockford Elementary School, and Sue Stone of the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation Board.

Ethan’s parents expressed gratitude to the Elmore family. “We are really overwhelmed with this kindness, and we are so excited that Ethan will get to enjoy such a fun gift,” they said.

For more information about the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, the Carrie Elmore Award, or to make a donation to the Carrie Elmore Fund, visit www.scsfoundation.org or call Ashley Mills, foundation liaison, at 336-386-8211.