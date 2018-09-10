The East Surry High School football stadium was officially named David H. Diamont Stadium on Sunday, honoring the long-time Cardinals football coach and former North Carolina state representative. The designation came during a ceremony that included Gov. Roy Cooper, Pilot Mountain Mayor Dwight Atkins, Surry County Board of Education members, relatives, friends, and hundreds of his former football players. Part of the ceremony included unveiling a granite memorial, pictured here, which will be placed by the entrance of East Surry’s football stadium. Complete coverage of the event can be found on page 8 of today’s Mount Airy News.

