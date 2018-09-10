Schools hold new teacher orientation

While local school systems held numerous sessions with teachers leading up to the school year, in August the Surry County Schools held several special gatherings for new and beginning teachers

Beginning teachers in Surry County Schools spent three days on August 14-16 becoming acclimated to the culture of the system and received research-based instructional strategies to help them build their teacher knowledge base.

Beginning teachers and teachers new to Surry County — 27 in total — were given copies of The First Days of School: How to Be a Better Teacher, 5th edition, by Harry K. Wong, and Better Learning Through Structured Teaching: A Framework for the Gradual Release of Responsibility, 2nd Edition, by Douglas Fisher and Nancy Frey, among other gifts.

“In addition to new teacher orientation, mentors will be assigned to all new teachers as part of their onboarding process,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of Communications/Teacher Recruitment and Retention. “Mentors are highly-effective veteran teachers assigned to provide support and assistance with the transition to the classroom,” she said.

New teachers also will attend monthly meetings for support and to learn additional instructional strategies to facilitate student learning.

“We are glad you made the choice to teach in Surry County Schools and we are invested in and committed to your success,” Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves told the teachers. “You have an awesome opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students and we are here to help and support you along the way.”

The theme of New Teacher Orientation, Passport to Beginning Teaching, included sessions introducing the county system’s common instructional framework, lesson planning, building and fostering positive relationships, classroom management, professionalism, mental health awareness, everything Google and Haiku, andother topics.

Sessions were also presented by business and organizational partners, such as representatives from Horace Mann, State Employees’ Credit Union, North Carolina Association of Educators, Professional Educators of North Carolina and the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation.