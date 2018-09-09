Posted on by

College list summer honor students


Surry Community College recently announced the summer semester President’s List and Dean’s List, including four Mount Airy students.

Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a C.

The Dean’s List honors those students who are enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a C.

Those qualifying for the President’s List include: Heather Dawn Ford of Pinnacle and Kirstan Shae Beaver of State Road, along with Kody Mason Beust and Delma Church, both of Hamptonville, and Stephen Lee Ernst of Winston-Salem.

Dean’s List students include Ethan Israel Hooker, Michelle Moran, Karson Marie Mosley, and Lindsay Dawn Newman, all of Mount Airy, and April Michelle Long of Boonville.

