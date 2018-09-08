Rash of spray-paintings hits city

A recent rash of spray-paint vandalisms in Mount Airy caused substantial damages to structures and vehicles.

Seven such incidents were reported last weekend alone, according to city police department records, with total damages put at $2,070.

One of the crimes was discovered on Sept. 1 at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on U.S. 601, which involved the rear of the business being spray-painted. The damage there was estimated at $200.

Three other businesses in the same general area also were targeted, ZWB Enterprises Inc. in the 1000 block of Park Drive near Hampton Inn, which involved damage to a door; Southern City Apparel in the 900 block of Forrest Drive, where a glass window was painted; and Tamco of Mount Airy Inc. in the 1900 block of Rockford Street, where graffiti was spray-painted on an outbuilding.

All three of those cases surfaced during the weekend and involved total damages of $270.

In addition, three vehicles were damaged during the same time frame in the area of Forrest and Park drives.

This included a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup owned by Willie Douglas Joyner, which received $800 in damage while the vehicle was parked at Joyner’s residence on Forrest Drive.

Also involved was a blue 2014 Ford Mustang owned by Jerry Wayne Cain Jr. of Park Drive, where the hood, driver’s-side door/fender area and quarter panel were sprayed with green paint. Total damage of $500 resulted.

The third vehicle targeted was a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van owned by Phillip Todd Beverly of Nancy Drive, which received $300 in paint damage while at his place of employment, Todd’s Auto Sales on Forrest Drive.

Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson could not be reached for comment about the spray-paint incidents, or any precautions the public might take.

A similar string of vandalisms occurred last year in the late-November early December period, involving at least seven locations including Blackmon Amphitheatre, Mayberry Mall and the Emily B. Taylor Greenway.

An Army tank at Veterans Memorial Park also was painted.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

