Mount Airy Police Reports

• An encounter on the Emily B. Taylor Greenway late Tuesday night led to the arrests of two Galax, Virginia, residents, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Daniel Allen Cooper, 40, and Teresa Regina Kerns, 22, were approached by officers during a trespassing investigation on the trail.

Cooper was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; damage to property; second-degree trespassing; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and as a fugitive from justice stemming from an unspecified matter in Carroll County, Virginia. Kerns was charged with second-degree trespassing. Cooper was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $7,500 secured bond and Kerns a $300 secured bond, with both scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 31.

• Donnie Lee Danley, 45, of 1053 N. Main St., was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree trespassing charge at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shopping center on North Renfro Street, after he was encountered by police during a civil disturbance investigation. Danley was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 15 appearance in District Court.

• Sonja Renee Pack, 25, of 185 Sherry Drive, was charged with larceny Tuesday after being located on Carter Street in reference to a theft from an unspecified business. Pack is accused of taking items valued at $31, including a makeup bag, phone cover and two soap dishes, for which restitution is owed. The case is set for the Oct. 29 Surry District Court session.

• Kimberly Shawn Bruner, 40, of 402 Abner Lane, was served with a criminal summons for a larceny charge Tuesday after she was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street. It had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on June 11 with no other details given. Bruner’s court date is Oct. 5.

• Amanda Marie Whitaker, 34, listed as homeless, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a second-degree trespassing charge after being located by police at Riverside Park Monday during a security check. The trespassing violation had been filed on Aug. 1 with Michael Blaze Imburgia of Cedar Gate Lane as the complainant. Whitaker was scheduled to be in District Court on Thursday.

• A license plate, number PEM5524, was discovered stolen Sunday from a vehicle owned by Susan Inez Leger of Summer Lane. The tag was taken while the vehicle was at a location in the 300 block of East Pine Street.

• Lynette Draughn Branch, 58, of 428 Snowhill Drive, was charged with hit and run on Aug. 31 involving an incident at 752 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, where a small shopping center is located. Branch is scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 16.

• Anthony David Arms, 19, of 137 Cedar Point Drive, was charged on Aug. 30 with obtaining property by false pretense, a felony, for which no details were given. Arms, who was encountered by police at Walmart, was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 1.