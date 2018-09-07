Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Ann Wood Puckett, 44, of Beasley Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 29 for two counts of failure to appear in court, dated Aug. 14 and 15, on charges of violation probation. She was given a $12,000 secured bond and a Sept. 28 court date.

She also faces driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and a 30-day revocation of her driver’s license.

Before that date, Puckett has a Sept. 25 appearance for charges of felony breaking and entering, felony attempted larceny, felony larceny after breaking in, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

On Oct. 16 she has a court date for charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and filing a false report to the police.

• Charles Lee Adams Jr., 34, of Winston-Salem, was served warrants Aug. 30 on charges of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and fleeing/eluding arrest with a vehicle, all dated that day. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 31 court date.

• Samantha Dawn Hazelwood, 33, of Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 31 charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Aug. 21. The complainant is Evelia Perez of Pilot Mountain. Hazelwood was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

• Julius Santez Williams, 33, of Boonville, was served an order for arrest Aug. 31 for failure to appear in Polk County court Aug. 29 for a charge of driving while license revoked and felony failure to register as a sex offender in Yadkin County, dated that day. He was given a $20,500 secured bond and an Oct. 16 court date in Yadkinville.

• Christina Lee Coley, 44, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest on Goldfinch Lane, Mount Airy, on a charge of second-degree trespassing and failure to appear in Forsyth County court May 16. She was given a $260 cash bond and a Nov. 1 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Casey Wayne Potts, 31, of Mason Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 1 for failure to appear in Iredell County court June 5. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 1 court date.

• Dylan James Goughary, 31, of Chatham Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 1 for the charge of being a habitual felon, dated Dec. 4. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 8 court date.

• Isaac Perry Hayes, 19, of Kirkland Avenue, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Sept. 3 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Aug. 21 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 7 court date.

He also has a Sept. 11 court date in Dobson for charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.

• Colt Allan Bullion, 35, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 3 for one count of parole/probation violations dated the same day. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.

According to the N.C. DPI, he was convicted in 2015 of a Class 1 misdemeanor for child abuse and given probation and a suspended sentence.

He has a Dec. 3 court appearance for felony extradition to another state.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB-2.jpg