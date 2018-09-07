Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Gloria Dawn Combs Settle, 38, of Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Aug. 31 for two counts of parole/probation violations, dated Aug. 28 in Wilkes County. She was given a $27,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date in Wilkesboro.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Information, Settle was convicted June 6 of second-degree trespassing and given probation and a suspended sentence. On Jan. 26 she was convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug and given probation and a suspended sentence.

In 2015 she spent about 16 months in jail after a March conviction on felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and defrauding a drug/alcohol screening.

Part of this sentence was activating a previously suspended sentence for a 2013 conviction for three counts each of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

• Alvin Ray Pack, 58, of Rogers Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court/perjury. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 15 court date.

• Burley Connard Butcher, 42, of Hickory Hill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 29 for two counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court on June 23. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a court date the next day in Danbury. The original charges were not listed on the arrest report.

• Kristie Lee Marie Wright, 28, of Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 for failure to appear in Stokes County court on Aug. 8; Yadkin County charges of passenger fleeing the scene of an accident, passenger failing to give information and resist/obstruct/delay and officer, all dated Aug. 6; failure to appear in Wilkes County court on Aug. 29; and two counts failure to appear in Forsyth County court dated Aug. 22. No bond information nor court dates were listed on the report.

According to the court dockets, she has a Sept. 20 court appearance in Forsyth County on a larceny charge.

• Jana Leeann Torres, 41, of Hickory Creek Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 for two counts of failure to appear in court Aug. 6. She was given a $1,000 bond and a Sept. 5 court date. According to the court docket, the charge she faces that day is violating a restraining order.

• Dario Jino Martin, 28, of Gumwood Lane, Raleigh, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 for three counts of failure to appear in court that day on traffic charges. He was given a $300 cash bond and an Oct. 25 court date.

• Maranda Lee Castano, 37, of October Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 for failure to appear in court July 10. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date for charges of shoplifting and larceny.

She also has an Oct. 10 date for misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Mickey Joe Hayes, 56, of Turkey Ford Road, Dobson, was served criminal summonses Aug. 30 for charges of assault on a female and communicating threats, dated Aug. 28. The complainant is Myra Caudle of Pinnacle. He was given an Oct. 1 court date.

