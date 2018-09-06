Mount Airy Police Reports

• An Elkin man was arrested Tuesday in Mount Airy on outstanding warrants for felony drug charges that had been filed in Yadkin County on Aug. 30, according to city police department reports. William Aaron Huson, 40, of 120 Bessie Chapel Church Road, was encountered by police during a traffic stop on U.S. 601 at McKinney Road and found to be wanted for allegedly possessing methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling place.

Huson also is accused of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is awaiting an Oct. 12 court date in Yadkin County.

• A break-in was discovered Wednesday at the former Sonic Drive-In building on West Independence Boulevard, where a commercial door hinge was broken to gain entry. Nothing was listed as stolen, but the damage was put at $100.

• A traffic stop Tuesday night on Starlite Road resulted in a local woman being jailed. Amanda Kay Slate, 41, of 240 Starlite Road, is accused of possession of meth, a felony, and possession of marijuana, and also was wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on July 27.

Slate was held in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 9.

• Two men were arrested Monday night on Frederick Street after being encountered by police during a larceny call, which involved both men fleeing on foot and being taken into custody after a short chase. Kenneth Anthony Pack, 27, of 111 Badgett Ave., is charged with larceny and possession of stolen properly, for which no details were listed.

Pack and Austin Cody Allen, 28, of 197 Spoon Lane, also are charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, with Allen further accused of simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone). The two were jailed under a $500 secured bond each and slated for an Oct. 30 appearance in Surry District Court.