Notary, insurance, electrical contraction courses offered

Surry Community College will be holding several courses in coming weeks aimed at allowing students to receive certification, or recertification, in several work disciplines.

Electrical Contracting

The school will be holding a one-day class for Electrical Contractor Renewal Initial (eight hours) or Recertification (four hours) on Saturday, Sept. 15 in Room 107 at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main Street, Pilot Mountain from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students must have the current code book. Advance registration and payment of $71 required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618.

Notary

The college is offering a two-night, seven-hour course to prepare students to become a Notary Public in North Carolina at The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge Street, Elkin on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Topics will include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

The cost of the class is $71, and the textbook fee is $27.25. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3580. Please note that in order to take this class, students must live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency degree, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply) and have a valid driver’s license or N.C. State ID.

Insurance licensing

The Property and Casualty Insurance Pre-Licensing course, in cooperation with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina, offers students all the tools and information necessary to take and pass the North Carolina State Examination to become a Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Agent.

The class will be held Sept. 11 through Oct. 16 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Dobson campus. Advance registration and payment of $127 for tuition are required. The tuition cost does not cover the $50 course textbook or the additional costs of becoming a licensed Property and Casualty agent. Tuition assistance may be available for those who qualify.

“Surry’s class, and the exciting career opportunities that follow, is best suited for those with excellent communication skills, motivation to succeed, and a love for working with and helping others,” the school said in announcing the course. “In the insurance industry, one has the opportunity to interact with many other people in the community and provide them with peace of mind and financial protection in the face of unfortunate circumstances such as natural disasters and car accidents.”

Call 336-386-3618 for registration and additional information.