Carolina Soul Band to play Friday

The Carolina Soul Band will be in concert Friday with a show at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

This is the first of two shows set for this weekend. On Saturday, Envision is scheduled to take the stage at the Blackmon at 7:30 p.m.