Northern Hospital security officers Layne Ashby and Steve Hiatt assess the shooting scene, with victims strewn along the hallway.


Submitted photo

ER nurses Donna Barker, Carrie Shore-Ball and Chase Graves prepare to transfer one of the mock victims to the hospital’s Emergency Room. William Crigger with Surry County EMS takes notes for later evaluation.


Submitted photo

Northern Hospital security officers Layne Ashby and Steve Hiatt arrive on the staging scene after receiving reports of an active shooter. They are using replica guns made of polymer for the drill.


Submitted photo

It’s among everyone’s worst fear: An active shooter, loose in the workplace.

When that workplace is a maze of hallways and rooms, filled with patients, visitors, and medical professionals, the sheer number of potential victims, and places the shooter can go, compound the terror and potential damage.

That is the scenario officials at Northern Hospital of Surry County found themselves facing Thursday morning.

Well, sort of.

The hospital periodically runs drills to test its ability to deal with real-life disasters of various sorts, and Thursday officials there ran a drill simulating an active shooter inside the facility.

The hospital, along with the Mount Airy Police Department, Surry County EMS, Surry County Emergency Management, and the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, staged the exercise on the third floor of the hospital.

Surry Community College paramedic and EMT students participated as shooting victims.

“This exercise was a great success in recognizing opportunities for improvement in the areas of safety and communication for our patients, guests, and staff,” said Darin Manuel, manager, Safety/Security and Emergency Management Exercise Coordinator.

“In the coming weeks the hospital and local agencies will work toward process improvement plans to better prepare our campus and community for events we hope never happen,”

Hospital stages active shooter drill

